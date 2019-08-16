Why Sheffield Steelers boss Aaron Fox sees similarities between his side and champions Belfast Giants

Aaron Fox

The Sheffield Steelers' boss is interested to see how Belfast's roster will bond together after bringing in four or five players recently.

"We knew they would reload which I think they have, they have a little bit of a chemistry issue like we do now with all the change that they have there so we will see what kind of team they turn into."

Fox, who makes his debut as Steelers coach on Saturday against Poprad at iceSheffield, will be a keen observer on how Belfast gel together.

"It's a similar situation to us - If they can get things going right away - same with us. if we can get on the same page and get some chemistry and get playing the right way right away I think we should be right there."

As for the ever-dangerous Cardiff Devils, they "basically have 85 per cent of their core team back; they have moved a few pieces out and a few pieces in so you know they will be there as well”.Fox says he has been pleasantly surprised by the conditioning of players when they arrived for this week's his players came into training camp, mentioning Jonathan Phillips, Aaron Johnson, Tomas Duba, Pavel Kantor and Aaron Brocklehurst.

He said the two new Czech goaltenders, Duba and Kantor, had a "really good chemistry, Tomas (38) is veteran, I'm assuming Pavel, (27) grew up watching him."They had dinner the first night and seems like a really good situation for us."

Fox said Brit back up netminder William Kerlin would be a "sponge all year learning from them”.

The coach expects Poprad to be a fast puck-possession team at iceSheffield on Saturday and Sunday.