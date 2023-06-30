Why Daniel Ciampini was in awe of tragic Sheffield Steeler Alex Graham

This time last week, Sheffield Steelers' forward Daniel Ciampini and I were chatting about his club, their ambitions and all things ice hockey.

Alex Graham after scoring against Nottingham , picture: Hayley Roberts

Inevitably, the conversation got around to Alex Graham, the young Dronfield talent whose first full-year contract with the club pointed towards years of trophies and personal achievements.

Little were either of us to know that in the space of few hours, all those dreams were tragically ended over as the 20-year-old passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciampini had been filled with excitement when he talked about the potential that Graham had within him.

Daniel Ciampini, right, with Matt Petgrave

I could tell he admired him as a prospect and liked him as a dressing room companion.

Fans should hold on to the positives that others saw in Graham, it is worth repeating, today, what the Canadian marksman said.

"Grahamer shows this old world skill just in practice or even in games - at his age it is incredible" said Ciampini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He does things I wouldn't even think about doing - I just wouldn't come up with in my brain."

Pressed for an example, Ciampini said: "The things he does with his stick, like stick positioning, the way he strips pucks, those creative, slick moves down low to create space with the puck.

"Sometimes it takes me a while to process what he does.

"Trying these things at his age? I am 32 and I wouldn't want to try right now where I am at, skill-wise."

Ciampini had hoped that Graham would grow into an integral role in the EIHL team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is going to be a hell of a player, I am looking forward to seeing him blossom and flourish."

Steelers are in mourning for Graham, of course.

But they will soon begin to work on the details of their own Arena farewell to Graham, possibly on the first match of pre-season, against Nottingham Panthers on September 9.

Matt Petgrave, the man who tied with Ciampini in points in the 2022-23 campaign, was one of many to have taken to social media to explain his feelings.

"Saddened and shocked by the news" he said.

"It was a pleasure playing with you and calling you a teammate. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, Abi, friends and the rest of the Steelers community. Rest easy Grahamer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon Whistle posted: "Rest in peace Alex, taken way to soon. Going to miss you brother. Rest easy."

Evan Mosey said: "Our hearts are broken. Not just an amazing hockey player and teammate, but an amazing person. You’ll be terribly missed Grahamer."

Cole Shudra added: "Can’t believe I’m even writing this but rest in peace brother, I will never forget the memories that we have shared over the years as friends and team mates, gone too soon but never to be forgotten, fly high brother…"

Former Steelers showed a unified and dignified respose.

Justin Hodgman said: "In shock right now. Grahamer was a great person and a great talent with a very bright future. Always came to the rink with a smile on his face and loved the game. Completely heart broken right now. RIP Brother."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad