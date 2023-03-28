News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Why Brendan Connolly is planning to leave Sheffield Steelers on a high

Brendan Connolly says a strong team mentality and a willingness to address all the tiny facets needed to forge a cup-winning side will guide Sheffield Steelers into the Play Offs.

By Bob WesterdaleContributor
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:24 BST
Steelers can go out on a high says Connolly. Picture: Dean Woolley
Steelers can go out on a high says Connolly. Picture: Dean Woolley
Steelers can go out on a high says Connolly. Picture: Dean Woolley

The Star revealed yesterday that the veteran is to hang up his EIHL skates at the end of the season.

Connolly wants to go out on a high.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And that will mean his team must not slide back to the form which saw them trounced at Belfast Giants last Friday.

Most Popular
Brendan Connolly
Brendan Connolly
Brendan Connolly

After that 8-2 battering, coach Aaron Fox said he'd had to question the team's character for the first time considering the scale of the defeat and the inconsistency in other matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fox later said he thought his team rediscovered their true potential and team spirit in Sunday's Arena win over Cardiff Devils.

Connolly certainly finds it hard to accept that the team lacks in personality.

Asked about the difficult times Sheffield have endured, he said: "It is tough to say (it's about) character.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I feel we have a good group of guys and I think the guys' hearts are in the right place."

He thought the Giants' loss was "more about making the right decision at the right time rather than a necessarily a reflection of character.

"Every guy in that room wants to win and wants to do the best they can every single time they are called on to go on the ice."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a hard lesson learned on having to make better reads and being responsible for the puck.

Connolly, who has been a Kelly Cup, Danish Cup and Challenge Cup champion, reflected honestly on the drop in form Sheffield suddenly exhibited in the New Year.

It was a dip that meant the title will now be going to Belfast or Guildford Flames.

"It is tough to put your finger on one certain thing, I think it's a multitude of things" he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We fell into a bad spell offensively.

"People who score can go into scoring slumps, that's part of playing hockey.

"It felt like everybody went in one all at the same time and then we were pushing maybe a little too hard to create offence and givin gup to much on the defensive end."

He said they had emphasised the need to focus on the "small details" of eqach game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are trying to ramp up for the play off push and making sure every time we set foot on the ice we are taking care of these little things."

Giving examples of the factors required to be successful, he said: "Situational awareness, recognising when you are playing against the top line, manage the shift, are you going to chip it in deep and make them play a 200 feet game not taking the risk you would normally take?

"Recognising who you are on the ice against.

"Making sure we are not giving up odd man rushes, we are being smart with our pinches...making sure we are not trying to push offence letting it come more organically and making sure the details on the defensive side of the game are taken care of."

Brendan ConnollyAaron FoxSheffield SteelersPeopleEIHLSheffieldBelfast