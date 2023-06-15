Who is the next magical ice hockey kid coming through the Sheffield system?

The search for the next Liam Kirk or Alex Graham will be underway soon at iceSheffield.

Alex Graham, Steeldogs, picture courtesy of Peter Best Photography

The development programme at the city's double pad facility has already had striking successes with the two young forwards.

Kirk was brought up in the junior ranks there before a breakthrough year in 2016-17 when he scored 20 goals and 45 points for Sheffield Steeldogs, while on loan from Steelers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old son of Maltby went on to be drafted in the NHL by Arizona Coyotes and is hopefully heading for a big season either in north America or in a further loan spell at Jukurit in Finland.

Alex Graham and Dogs and Steelers group, picture by Podium Prints

Recently, Dronfield's Graham, 20, was awarded his first full time professional contract by Steelers' coach Aaron Fox, delighting the EIHL club's fan base.

It was a bitter-sweet moment for Steeldogs' co-ower Ali Cree, though.

He'd watched Graham light up the NIHL with Dogs, scoring a remarkable 40 goals and as many assists in 36 matches, last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cree had been shaping up to offer Graham a full-time contract himself, had Steelers not stepped in.

Liam Kirk an example for kids to follow in Sheffield

"We have always known Alex was such a talented player. He has become very, very strong on the puck in the last couple of years, he's hard to take the puck off and delivers good hits.

"He has been the target for a lot of teams a lot of guys throwing hits at him but then hitting the deck, themselves" said Cree.

"Some people might worry he's getting a bit too heavy but his strength is unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Personally, I don't think he is too heavy, he is going up the levels and people will see that - his stickhandling skill level is very good.

"He is well-spoken and listens really well to older guys, and in the dressing room; he is hilarious, he has been one of the main characters and is well-liked by everyone.

"He became an adult over last couple of years.

"We are thrilled he has been given his chance to go and play at the Elite League on a full-time contract, he has done a lot to deserve that.

"He has done fantastic in our league and has always been very loyal and only wants to play Steelers or Steeldogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now Aaron has given him his shot till time and he'll do great."

Cree said he would have "loved to have had him" for one extra year at iceSheffield.

In that sense, "It is a blow" he said.

"But that's what the National League is, we had Nathan Ripley (21 year old left winger) leave last year for Coventry Blaze.

"We are all about the development of younger players so we can get them out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it is not impossible that we find another Liam Kirk or Alex Graham. There are players out there if you give them a chance.

"Everybody wants to see the next GB players coming through - I think Alex will be one of them.