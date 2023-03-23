When Sheffield Steelers are on form no one in the EIHL compares, says star man

Sheffield Steelers' player of the season Matt Greenfield may have been dejected by his side's fall from grace in recent weeks - but he is bullish about their form, going forward - and the chance of winning the Play Offs.

Matt Greenfield gets his blocker on the puck. Picture: Dean Woolley

The goaltender said last Sunday's defeat by title rivals Guildford Flames, which pretty much extinguished Steelers' pursuit of the EIHL's main prize, was one that "stings."

But no one should overlook what this team is capable of, according to the 28-year-old American, as he prepares for Friday's trip to championship favourites Belfast Giants.

"I think when we play our game we can beat anyone in the league. We have shown that all season, we have beaten everyone multiple times" he said.

Steelers defend at Belfast

"When we get rolling I don't think that there is a team that can really handle us.

"It is just a matter of putting it together and, frankly, the Play Offs are just two weekends so it is about everyone doing their jobs to the best of their ability and I have full confidence we can win a trophy this season."

Steelers need to improve on many things, consistency, and home displays among them.

Greenfield said Arena form had been irritating.

"We'd obviously have liked to do better at home. It is just as frustrating for us!

"It is a lot of fun when we win at home and not a lot of fun when we lose at home."

He said the whole group had been concerned about results and performances at the Arena. "It's too bad, it didn't work out."

The netminder has respect for Belfast Giants, who have a two-point advantage over Guildford, at the top of the table following Flames' 4-2 victory at Coventry Blaze on Wednesday.

Giants "are a really good team, they are fast and to score a goal (against them) they make you work real hard."

But he added: "I think we are every bit as good as them"

Winning both games this weekend - Sheffield host fourth place Cardiff Devils on Sunday - would fill them with confidence and momentum going into the Play Offs, he said.

"We have been playing really well and it's just unfortunate the position we are in.

"Those two wins would really put a stamp on the last month of the season."