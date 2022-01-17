What now for joint Sheffield and Leeds star Brandon Whistle?

Quite how Whistle junior feels about his future - at 24 he is now turning heads every time he plays on loan for Sheffield Steelers - is not exactly known.

The centreman is under contract and, for the time being, must continue to fulfil his obligations in the NIHL while spotting in for Steelers in the EIHL.

But he'll be buoyed to hear that teammates in both South and West Yorkshire think he has a fine future ahead of him in the top flight.

Justin Hodgman, the Steelers' import who is back to form after a Covid infection, can't get enough of Whistle, who anchored a line with Jonathan Phillips and Tommaso Traversa during last Friday's win at Coventry Blaze.

Hodgman told The Star: "You are probably talking to his biggest fan!

"I love Wis, I absolutely think he should be in this league.

"I love the way he plays, he's a great kid, skillful, works hard, smart; I am not joking I think I am his biggest fan.

"He is obviously doing great things in Leeds but he absolutely belongs in this League.

"And I think he has earned his way from the way he has played, to be on this team. I love playing with him!"

Hodgman said it was "unfortunate" the player was nailed to a contract at Leeds but reiterated: "He obviously belongs in this league."

The Yorkshire Evening Post suggests Sunday's Leeds' game could have been Whistle's last for them.

The forward has played four times for Steelers this season.

That's three fewer than Cole Shudra, another two-way asset who plays for both Leeds and Sheffield.

Shudra said: "We have been playing a lot together in Leeds, he is fun to play with.

"We have similar styles of play, we both like to be offensive, I think we are both pretty good in the D zone, we have good chemistry together in Leeds and it has transferred over to Sheffield when we have played together here."

Shudra says his own position - spotting in for Steelers and a regular position at Knights - was the best of both worlds.

"It is making me a better player for sure, playing for Leeds and being on the puck all the time and being confident in making plays there, it translates to Sheffield when I get on the puck.

"I feel like I can make plays and contribute offensively and defensively so it is definitely helping my game.

"I want to play in Sheffield as much as I can. It is great to get the opportunities where I can but this year it's the best of both worlds.