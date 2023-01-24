What Daniel Ciampini said in the dressing room after Sheffield Steelers lost at home to Guildford Flames

He and other players wanted to address the shocking display which led to a 2-4 reverse and a setback in their EIHL title hopes.
Not every player speaks up in times of adversity, but the squad, overall, is hungry for success and wanted to put the performance behind them quickly.
"I said my piece" commented Ciampini, Steelers' leading points scorer.
The heart-to-heart was a positive step to unload thoughts and get a fresh perspective on team events and performances, he said.
"It was really good and it kind of showed what kind of character that we have in the locker room.
"The sign of great teams through a long season is how you bounce back and be resilient in times like this.
"I just said we were at the top of the table and we kind of have to remember that even in tough times if we are down a goal or two.
"We have been in a position before where we have been down three goals in a game and we have rallied back.
"We have the hockey IQ, we have the skill set, it was reminding guys to have some confidence and a little bit of swagger going forward here."
The 32-year-old Canadian said Sunday's win over Manchester Storm gave the team some momentum.
"Those points (lost and won last weekend) could potentially be big points at the end of the season.
"There is a lot of hockey left and we want to use these games, and in February and March, for momentum and a building block towards the title."
Ciampini struggles to explain why Sheffield have lost seven games at home.
"I couldn't tell you, we've kind of preached having better starts, especially in our building and it is not for a lack of fans' support and energy in the building.
"I think it is something we are going to need to correct, obviously, because it is important going down the stretch to make sure you are winning your home games and making sure that you are not giving up points, especially in your own building."
Steelers travel to Fife Flyers for Wednesday night's challenge Cup semi-final first leg.
"It will be an interesting game. This is my first time going through it, the whole aggregate system is kind of different" said Ciampini.
Belfast Giants play Guildford in the other semi-final the same night.
The Northern Irish should go through after building a 4-0 lead in their first leg.