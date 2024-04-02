What Colton Saucerman really thinks about Sheffield Steelers' fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So when you hear a tough professional skater's voice crack because of the close relationship he and his team have with their club's fans, you know something special is happening.

American defenceman Colton Saucerman hasn't finished his debut season with Sheffield Steelers yet. Despite that, he has given an insight into the feeling the side's personnel has for the Orange Army, who have backed them to a League and Challenge Cup double so far.

In an interview with Lindroth Hockey Podcast, the well-travelled blueliner first mentioned how fans had gathered to join the team to mark their double win.

He described the Sheffield Arena balcony celebration, saying he'd had no idea that had been a tradition for previous winning Steeler teams.

"There were probably 4-6,000 people standing there...and we got beers and champagne, there was singing and chanting.

"It started a night of partying with them, I guess it's a tradition in Sheffield."

He described the fan base as "so spectacular" with repeated sell outs in the Arena stands.

"They are some of the best fans I have ever played in front of and celebrating with them made it better."

Tellingly, he was asked if he had a message for the supporters: "I can't thank them enough for the support that they have shown, and just to rally around us when we needed them most....and I'm getting emotional, sorry!

"We are going to finish this off and we just appreciate everything that they have done for us and we hope that we have done enough for you guys to be proud of us."

The former HC Innsbruck assistant captain said it would be "cool" if the city of Sheffield was to formally recognise Steelers' 2023-24 achievements, especially if they go on to win the Grand Slam.

Colton Saucerman checks out the Steelers fans Pic Dean Woolley

Saucerman, who played 41 games in the AHL, had warm words for two specific team mates.

He described how Matt Greenfield had been on the cusp of playing at the world's elite level.

"He definitely deserved more of a shot than he was given but I am very happy he is on our team right now."

He complimented the netminder's sense of positioning, mobility and calmness.

Steelers fans after the Challenge Cup Final win, picture taken from the Arena balcony

Saucerman likened Greenfield's style to Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League.

"He makes difficult saves look very easy...at the higher levels that's what goalies do best."

As for Robert Dowd, the import said the skipper was "everything you'd want as a captain.

"He has a very stoic demeanour, he carries himself as a pro...he treats us like his brothers, that we are his kin."

He said the Great Britain winger was clearly proud to be captain adding "It speaks volumes as to who he is."

Steelers' defensive qualities have spoken for themselves this year.

They have conceded only 104 goals in 51 league games.