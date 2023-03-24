What are the chances of Matt Greenfield signing on again for Sheffield Steelers?

Rumours that Matt Greenfield's extraordinary form in Sheffield Steelers' net could see him poached by bigger leagues in Europe in the Summer may well be wide of the mark.

Matt Greenfield pictured from the rafters at Nottingham

The club's star netminder says he is more than happy with life in South Yorkshire and is hoping he can extend his deal.

The EIHL club normally looks to re-sign its most valuable players quickly as possible after the end of the campaign.

And much will depend on how well Steelers do at the end of this season, in terms of silverware, as to how many of the squad will be invited back.

Aaron Fox

Greenfield's situation is a no-brainer, however.

He would seem to be the first player the management would want to bring back.

Asked by The Star if he would seriously consider returning to Steelers, Greenfield replied: "Absolutely.

"I do love it here and if we can get the deal done...I am definitely open to that.

"It would be great."

Greenfield has played in every one of Sheffield's 50 league games (2,982 minutes) and has a saves ratio of 92.57 per cent.

Only Shane Owen, at Fife Flyers, has played more and had more shots to cope with.

The Steelers' custodian has won 34 league games - significantly more than any other goalie - while recording seven shut outs, one ahead of Paavo Hölsä of Coventry Blaze.

Meanwhile, the EIHL has tried to alleviate confusion over the roster at Belfast Giants.

Some observers thought they had registered 21 imports, rather than the 20 they are allowed in the rule book.

A spokesman for the league reiterated that the maximum number of 20 non-homegrown players does not include players who are injury reserve cover.

They said Sheffield coach Aaron Fox had spoken to Head of Hockey Operations Mike Hicks about the specific situation in Northern Ireland.

"He and other General Managers in the League are aware of which players are on injured reserve and who their designated cover is, even if such details have not been made public by teams."