One half of Sheffield Steelers’ coaching duo has thanked owner Tony Smith for his vote of confidence in them – but Carter Beston-Will says he understands the disquiet of fans after a trophyless year.

Tony Smith, centre ice, with Aaron Fox and Carter Beston-Will. Picture: Dean Woolley

Beston-Will responded to Smith’s comments – published in The Star last week – while the head coach Aaron Fox was on holiday.

Smith had backed the pair 100 per cent and will not be making any changes, despite demands from some supporters on social media and his own sadness over the team’s lack of success.

Beston-Will chooses not to go on social media, which can be toxic at times.

Carter Beston-Will and Aaron Fox

But he respects the right of paying customers to air their grievances.

Told how feelings had been running high on forums and Twitter, the 24-year-old Canadian said: “I see why; fans are hungry for a trophy and they deserve one.

“I am glad we have Tony’s support and faith behind us but, obviously for those fans out there, we are hungry for a win as well, that’s what we are here to do, we are here to win something in Sheffield.

“When we came in the club wasn’t in a great spot, we wanted to close that gap after a seventh-place finish, and we closed it and finished second and third.

The Steelers. Picture: Hayley Roberts

“Now we want to get over the line for Tony and the fans who show up to the games.”

Beston-Will summed up last season in one word: “Disappointment”.

But he put that into context, especially the way the season ended in a play off semi-final defeat to Cardiff Devils.

“We were very close actually, a couple of posts, crossbars away but to be honest that was the case all season.

“Going forward we want to be in a position where we can afford those posts and crossbars not going in, we want to be better.

“Over the season, we were a little better than what we got credit for.

“The next step is to come away with silverware because the fans deserve it and are hungry for it, rightfully so, and so are we.”

Speaking from his family home in Calgary, the assistant team boss added: “The play offs (defeat) stung because we didn’t get the two (trophies) prior and it was the last chance – and it was the way it happened in a penalty kill situation in the first two minutes of overtime.

“We were a shot away from getting to that final game.

“In the league a bad stretch cost us.

“But what really cost us was our head-to-head against Belfast Giants.

“Belfast and us had the exact same return against the other eight teams in the league but head-to-head they had our number.”

Beston-Will claims the gap between the two sides is not huge.

But he acknowledged: There is no question that they are the best team in the league, they have been the last two years when we have been trophyless.

“Belfast belongs in the driver’s seat right now now we have to pass them and come home with some hardware.”

There is certainly no rest for the duo in the close season.

Beston-Will is charged with the responsibility of scouting potential signings suggested by Fox and watching their performances.

“I can’t decide if Foxy is busier in the off-season or in-season!

