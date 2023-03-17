'We are all Cardiff Devils, aren't we?' Sheffield Steelers coach hopes for Welsh win at Belfast Giants

Sheffield boss Aaron Fox and his staff will become temporary Cardiff Devils' supporters, this weekend.

Fight night against Cardiff - but we're all friends now

The Steelers' coach needs Devils to win at least one of their games at Belfast Giants in this weekend's double header.

If Brodie Dupont's fourth-place team can secure two points in regulation time, there is a chink of light for Sheffield, according to Fox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the felt it was possible that EIHL title favourites Belfast were likely to drop the necessary six points from an available 12, (that could allow Steelers to go ahead of them,) he replied: "First, you have to expect us to win our game there (in Belfast, March 24.)

Aaron Fox, picture: Dean Woolley

"Before that, they play a double header this weekend against Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Manchester Storm has gone in there and won Coventry Blaze has been in there and won so it is not out of the question for Cardiff to go in there and hopefully split, at least.

"You could be looking at (Steelers) going into Belfast on that Friday, if they split at the weekend, to get it to one point with three games to play and that would be a position we would be pretty happy with.

"They would still have Guildford (to face) as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast - title favourites

"We have to focus on winning our games, hoping Cardiff finds a way this weekend."

Sheffield have two home games this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Panthers visit on Saturday, they will be hoping to do better than the previous four defeats in league and cup action at Sheffield Arena this term.

"You expect every game to be tight this time of year, we are the best team on the road this year, point-wise, and fourth or fifth at home," said Fox.

"We haven't played the prettiest hockey at home for some reason, pucks bouncing all over the place and we have found it hard to make simple plays, considering we are in our home barn.

"We want to make it a fortress and make teams know it is going to be a long night, but that has not been the case."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Guildford - they represent Steelers' whole season in a way.

Sheffield have won three times in Surrey...but lost twice to them at home.

"Both those two games we were up " recalled Fox.

"We have shot ourselves in the foot in both of those games. It is going to be a huge game, they are still in this for the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad