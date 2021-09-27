Watch Sheffield Steelers Martin Látal talk us through his goal - as Borat!
Steelers' new Czech import Martin Látal has an unusual, hidden talent - he performs a hilarious impression of Borat, the fictional character performed by Sacha Baron!
Monday, 27th September 2021, 11:55 am
The 33-year-old winger frequently has his teammates in stitches at Sheffield Arena.
When the laughing stops, he's pretty good at his primary role as an ice hockey player.
He scored a late goal and made two others to drive Steelers to victory over Cardiff Devils on Sunday.
Here he is - or should I say here Borat is - explaining how he scored.