Watch Sheffield Steelers Martin Látal talk us through his goal - as Borat!

The 33-year-old winger frequently has his teammates in stitches at Sheffield Arena.

When the laughing stops, he's pretty good at his primary role as an ice hockey player.

Martin Látal has been providing a lot of entertainment for his new Sheffield Steelers team mates and fans

He scored a late goal and made two others to drive Steelers to victory over Cardiff Devils on Sunday.