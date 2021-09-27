Watch Sheffield Steelers Martin Látal talk us through his goal - as Borat!

Steelers' new Czech import Martin Látal has an unusual, hidden talent - he performs a hilarious impression of Borat, the fictional character performed by Sacha Baron!

By Bob Westerdale
Monday, 27th September 2021, 11:55 am

The 33-year-old winger frequently has his teammates in stitches at Sheffield Arena.

When the laughing stops, he's pretty good at his primary role as an ice hockey player.

Martin Látal has been providing a lot of entertainment for his new Sheffield Steelers team mates and fans

He scored a late goal and made two others to drive Steelers to victory over Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

Here he is - or should I say here Borat is - explaining how he scored.