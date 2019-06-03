Video update from Aaron Fox on player recruitment

The new boss says he is pleased by the way "things are coming together" but isn't going to make a rash move which he cannot financially justify.

"It is still a little early where guys think they are a little bit over-valued, we'll wait for that to dip a little bit but there are lots of conversations ongoing with players I really like at the moment," said Fox.

"We may be close and somebody else might jump in there and steal them away but I have to hang firm with the budget I have and moved forward that way."

Fox said the club was homing in on new deals: "We are close on a couple of other guys at this stage. I know our line-up will shape up where we want it to be.”

He said the players would come from a variety of playing backgrounds.

"It is a going to be a mix, there are some north Americans that we are targeting, there are a couple of guys who are north Americans who played in Europe that we are targeting.

"We have just signed Jonas (Liwing) who is a Swede so there is no real pressure on me to sign anyone from a certain location, it is just me trying to find the best player available. And it doesn't really matter to me where they come from."

Fox said he had been talking to players who had attracted interest from other teams such as Cardiff Devils and Glasgow Clan.

He said there were players at rival Elite League clubs that were of potential interest.

"There are some guys out there that we are looking at" he said, referring to EIHL clubs.

"I think a lot of these players look at Sheffield as a place that has predominantly has had success in this league and they know that they are one of the higher-ended budget teams in the league so you'll get some phone calls from agents asking if we are interested at a certain price for a certain player.