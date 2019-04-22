Fans' favourite Tanner Eberele says the Elite League deserves a better reputation overseas - but has yet to confirm conclusively whether he will be playing for in it next season.

The 25-year-old speed king averaged almost a point every other game in his debut season in Sheffield.

Tanner Eberle and team mates

Steelers fans and last year's backroom rated the import highly and most wanted to see him back.

And he has said that if he is coming back to the UK, it will only be to South Yorkshire. But he wants time before coming to a decision.

Eberle said he had been generally satisfied with his performances for Steelers.

"I always wish I could have contributed more offensively but I feel I am still young and hopefully that part of my game will keep go on getting better" he says.

He said adjustments had to made to the bigger ice surfaces and "using energy in the right spots.

"My whole life I have pretty much been a point every second game type of guy. I had my chances this year" he said, adding that he needed to bear down and finish off chances next season.

He regretted some of the posts and bars that he and Josh Pitt had struck.

"My offensive poise could be better" he said. "I am a fast skater and sometimes it is a little better to slow down the game."

Eberle was top penalty minute taker for Steelers saying a "few bad 10 minute misconducts" had cranked up his ratio.

"I just try to play an aggressive game and obviously sometimes penalties come with that, unfortunately."

Eberle said he would advise any new players coming across the pond to prepare for "a really skilled game.

"It is a lot more wide-open ice here. Biggest advice would be to get ready, I didn’t know what to expect coming over here and I don't think this league gets enough credit for how well it's played."

He said it was as good or better than the division he left, the ECHL. "It is really good hockey, guys are a lot older and a lot smarter with the puck."

The Canadian said he had enjoyed his time in Sheffield.

"Obviously I can't say where I am going to be next year" he said but added if it was the UK then Sheffield would be his number one choice.

"Obviously you always want to see what's out there."