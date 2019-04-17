Video: How Aaron Fox saw Sheffield Steelers get hit for six...and still signed with them!

Aaron Fox certainly saw the worst of Sheffield Steelers when he made an "undercover" visit to spy on the side, last season.

With an offer of employment looming, the American flew to the UK for a sneak preview of his prospective new club...and witnessed Glasgow Clan put six past them.

It was an awkward introduction. But it didn't put Fox off - he has now signed a three-year deal at the House of Steel as head coach and general manager.

Fox looked back at the Clan game and admitted to The Star: "That was a tough one!

"You know what though, there were 7,000 people in the rink, the fans showed up in bright orange, they came ready..obviously the guys didn't have a great game that night.

"But seeing the atmosphere still tells you a lot of what this organisation is all about.

Steelers v Clan, one to forget

"You know all the pieces are here it is just finding a way to get things turned things around as quick as possible and build out from the core that you have.

"I didn't know a lot about the league at the time. Since that day I think I have watched every Sheffield game...you do your homework, you know this is a really good place to be in this League."

The 42 year old father of two quit his job at Medvescak Zagreb in Croatia in December and accepts he has not had years of experience as a head coach on his CV.

But he pointed out that clubs like Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants had coaches who also started off with little experience.

Sheffield Steelers lose to Glasgow Clan

"I believe it is a recruiting league, that's my go-to. I plan on getting in some dynamic offensive players, a couple of high-end D and build from there and demand some change here."

The demand for change will be music to the ears of fans, who stood by the team last season despite falling out of contention in all three domestic competitions early.

*Steelers have lined up three pre-season games, in August, two against Slovakian side HK Poprad and one against Hungarian team MAC Budapest.