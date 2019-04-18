Video: Goals and wins: the twin aims of Sheffield Steelers’ new hot-shot scorer

Marc-Olivier Vallerand would be a happy man if he was to become Sheffield Steelers' top scorer at the end of next season.

After all, that was a feat he's achieved in his last two clubs, EHC Lustenau and Coventry Blaze in the Elite League.

But Steelers' first big name signing of the close-season says the most important factor will be helping the team climb up the standings and compete for silverware.

Steelers' then-coach Paul Thompson went for the French Canadian this time last year, when the player had just recorded 65 points in 48 games for Coventry.

Instead, he opted for life in Austrian state of Vorarlberg and the Alps League in central Europe, where his team finished sixth.

Vallerand said the initial switch from Blaze was due to circumstances at the time.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand at Coventry two seasons ago

"I played for Coventry, I liked it there, I liked most of my year there...Sheffield did make some offers" he confirmed.

"They came with an offer, came back with a better offer that year, but to me it was just to go some place else, to see something else."

He said the opportunity in Austria had been a hard decision to take but added: "I don't regret it, I had a great year."

Now, he has his eyes on scoring and assisting in his new South Yorkshire environment.

"Hopefully we can get Sheffield back in the top teams and be a championship contender” he said.

"I am really thrilled about what is coming up."

Vallerand said he kept up to date with Sheffield's progress - or lack of it last season - and came to the conclusion: "Looking at the rankings, Sheffield is not used to being in those kind of positions."

The winger has inked a one year contract with Steelers and hopes to impress from the off.

"Speed and shot are two things that I can bring to the table" he said.

"I don't mind the physicality either. The big ice in Sheffield is going to help me."