Veteran Vojtech Polak answers Sheffield Steelers' distress call

The decorated forward will slide straight into the team to play at Cardiff Devils on Saturday and at home to Dundee Stars on Sunday.

His arrival partially makes up for the holes in Sheffield' s roster caused by injuries and the expected long-term suspension to Anthony DeLuca, the Canadian who failed a drugs test, recently.

DeLuca has a week or so to officially reply to the doping authorities but he may now be examining his options at other clubs - a team like Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL, perhaps.

The EIHL club probably needs more players through the door if they are to protect their top-of-the-table position.

Sheffield have also lost defenceman Adrian Saxrud-Danielsen, he was hurt at Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Polak's arrival will bring some relief to an overworked squad.

He can play wing or centre, which is a bonus for a team that has been playing without the injured Brendan Connolly, Marco Vallerand, Tanner Eberle and the suspended DeLuca.

The Czech incomer is a smallish player said to possess a good shot and a speedy stride.

At the height of his career (2005-7) he played for Dallas Stars in the NHL, but more recently has been representing SC Csíkszereda in Romania.

Last season the left-shooter had 10 games with AIK, Stockholm, in Sweden's second flight.

Polak will have a Czech mate on the Steelers' side, Martin Latal.

Players from the Republic have often made their mark at Sheffield, skaters like Josef Hrabal, Josef Mikyska in the recent mini-series, and not least of all Marek Troncinsky.

Coach Aaron Fox said: "Vojtech comes to us with a very strong playing career and has put up some great numbers in some of Europe’s best leagues.

"He is a true pro and comes in great shape ready to help us compete.

"Vojtech is a centre who can play wing as well and can play in all situations. I'm looking forward to getting them both in and ready for the weekend."

A Steelers' statement added: "Vojtech was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round in 2003, he went on to play five games for the Stars and 162 in the AHL with their farm team Iowa.

"The majority of Vojtech's career has been spent in Europe with 381 games in the Czech Extra Liga with a further 117 in the KHL and 105 in Liiga."

The importance of Vojtech's contribution on Saturday can't be overstated.