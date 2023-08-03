Veteran Phillips signs for a Sheffield team which may have no league to play in

If Sheffield Steeldogs are dumped out of the league, Sheffield ice hockey fans will not only be deprived of seeing young talent coming through the ranks, they will miss out on seeing the sunset of Jonathan Phillips' ice hockey career.

The 41-year-old Steelers' veteran- he played a mind-boggling 1,040 times for the EIHL club - has signed up to play for the Dogs in the NIHL.

Phillips was on the pad at iceSheffield on Tuesday in a practice attended by hundreds of fans protesting against the potential exclusion of Dogs from the second-tier division.

Rival club owners in the NIHL, it appears, are hostile to the notion that Dogs want to sell their club to EIHL Steelers and play under their banner.

Jonathan Phillips on iceSheffield pad Pic Pete Best

The long-term Great Britain skipper acknowledged the irony of signing for a team that may have no league to play in.

But he is hoping for the best.

The Welsh winger has had to convince his wife that he hadn't retired from the sport despite the Arena fanfare of last season.

"I think for us as a family it makes sense, the kids are at iceSheffield practising and I am always at the rink when I am not working and it all fits into our lifestyle.

A sign at iceSheffield Pic Pete Best

"Now it is a matter of the club surviving.

"British hockey needs to find legitimate pathways for kids to break through, especially with import numbers rising again.

"It is about bringing them through properly.

"Other countries have major teams linked with all these affiliates and this is what we need over here. I do get that there are businesses involved but they have to find a partnership so everyone can work together".

Phillips said he would "absolutely not" be Dogs' captain.

He said he was going there for two reasons: "One it keeps me in shape and involved in the game and two it is a great way to pass my knowledge to some of the younger prospects and get them working in the right way."

As for the Dogs' product on the ice, he said "It would be great to see Steelers' fans at iceSheffield when the team is on a long-distance road trip. I think the standard is going to be really good."

Dave Simms, Steelers' spokesman, said: "In signing for Steeldogs, Jonno will hopefully continue to be a wonderful ambassador for the sport and the city of Sheffield.

"Steelers will always be grateful for what Jonno did for us, we achieved so much under his captaincy.

"We would love to see him have a role to play at second-tier level and bring on the kids so that they could perhaps one day try and emulate what this man did.