‘Very, very good’ Sheffield Steelers book a well earned rest after thrashing Glasgow Clan 9-3

Five point Daniel Ciampini celebrates. Picture: Dean Woolley

Their 9-3 collapse at Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night may even have sent them back up north wondering whether it would be a good idea to qualify for the Challenge Cup final, where they’d have to play the same team in the same venue.

Clan were 9-1 down with four minutes to go and their late duo of goals didn’t begin the mask the gulf between the two sides.

But they mustn’t take it personally.

They aren’t the first side to take such a hammering, Manchester Storm lost by the exact same score at Sheffield Arena a few weeks ago.

Clan’s Scottish colleagues Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers have conceded six to Sheffield, as have the likes of Nottingham Panthers, Guildford Flames, and Coventry Blaze.

Steelers have ruthless firepower – and they are not running out of bullets any time soon.

Coach Aaron Fox said his side had been “very, very good” and commended the Scott Allen line and the general energy of the squad.

Zach Vinnell returns the applause of the crowd. Picture: Dean Woolley

Fox is rewarding them now with a few days away from the ice.

Steelers had taken Clan apart in textbook style.

It only took 43 seconds to start the process with Allen starting the process

The forward added his second on four minutes as Glasgow fell to bits.

Josh Nicholls and Daniel Ciampini both hit the crossbar before Patrick Harper scored his first for Steelers and by 11 minutes, the game was over with Mitchell Balmas making it 4-0.

Glasgow needed to regroup.

Yet 19 seconds after their interval team talk Marco Vallerand scored his latest power play goal before adding another on 31 minutes.

Clan had been battered on the scoreboard even though after 40 minutes they had shot 25 efforts on Matt Greenfield.

It must have been a depressing dressing room as the Scots will have known that Steelers rarely give much away in the third period, let alone the first two.

Yet in the spirit of entertainment, the 6,892 fans were absorbed by a 3-3 final session, which not many will have seen coming.

Ciampini sealed a five point night for himself with two goals to add to his assists, and Robert Dowd made it 9-1.