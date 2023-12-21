Steelers sauntered into the semi finals of the Challenge Cup courtesy of the compliant and underwhelming opponents that are Manchester Storm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The best that can be said about Storm as a Roses rival for Sheffield this year is that they act as a useful warm-up act for the South Yorkshire side.

Sheffield have beaten them six times out of six, scoring 30 goals and conceding nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, in the Challenge Cup quarter final, home, second leg, Aaron Fox selected back-up goaltender Tony Morrone, gave a home debut for Zach Vinnel and unveiled new two-way contact skater Finlay Ulrick. The side comfortably replicated the 5-1 scoreline that they had achieved in the first leg (10-2 agg.)

Cole Shudra man of the match celebration Pic Dean Woolley

At the same time, the game provided training-style opportunities for the special teams.

Coach Fox said power play form had been "a little bit stale lately" and was grateful that the Patrick Watling unit had made the most of the evening's canter.

It had been useful to "get them going" before Saturday's game against Cardiff Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposite number Matt Ginn admitted it was always going to be an "uphill battle" and said his primary object was to ensure there would be "no quit" in his side. It was a limited objective, at best, but Ginn has to live in the real world, his team clearly up against one with far more resources.

Steelers after a comfortabe nights work Pic Dean Woolley

Sheffield's man of the match Cole Shudra is enjoying his best spell of the season and it was the 25-year-old who put Steelers ahead on 11 minutes.

The home side added two Mitchell Balmas PP goals to take a comfortable 3-0 first period advantage.

Hard-working Brandon Whistle scored from a move involving Shudra and Niklas Nevlainen around the midway point.

And while Storm's Tyler Hinam reduced the scoreline to 4-1 Brett Neumann