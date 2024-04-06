Unstoppable Sheffield Steelers are 'near perfect'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since winning the EIHL regular league title on March 24, the Sheffield Steelers haven't been under pressure to win any game.

But as coach Aaron Fox points out, they don't like losing.

And in the fourth game since scooping the championship, they now have a 100 per cent winning record.

The latest of the victories was a 4-3 overtime success at last season's league-winners Belfast Giants.

Patrick Watling of Sheffield celebrates his winning overtime goal. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Afterwards, their team boss Adam Keefe commended both sides and both sets of fans but added sagely: "The lesson to be learned is to beat that team you have to be next-to-perfect."

Belfast had lagged 21 points behind the champions, in third place, before the game, but they went into Friday's encounter knowing they'd beaten Sheffield twice this season

They were in for an early jolt, though.

Steelers have won five out of their last six away games and are comfortable playing anywhere; they took the lead through Mark Simpson, with assists from Scott Allen and Cole Shudra after just 38 seconds.

Giants had to dig deep.

Tempers fray at Belfast Giants

And they responded with first-period goals from Josh Roach and Cameron Pound, a 2-1 lead they hung on to through a goalless middle period.

At that point, they looked good value for the advantage, outshooting Steelers two-to-one, which isn't something that's happened much in Sheffield's previous 52 regular season games.

The visitors, with understudy goalie Tony Morrone in goal for the fourth successive time, hit back hard in the final session.

In fact, Kevin Tansey (53:03) and Mitchell Balmas (57:19) seemed to have won the game for Sheffield.

Marco Vallerand upsets the officials at Belfast Giants

Yet with a minute and 48 seconds on the clock, David Goodwin delighted most of the 7,347 fans with a 3-3 leveller.

Overtime was settled within 44 seconds when Patrick Watling, his celebration matching his finish, in style.