TV spotlight on Sheffield's best ever British ice hockey player.

It was a golden age in Steelers' history. Tony Hand and his team-mates landed the first Sheffield trophy treble with a side sparking with character, skill, toughness and ingenuity.

The stylish Scottish forward was the top points scorer in the 1995-6 campaign, scoring a massive 123 points from 35 league games.

Now the skating superstar has been re-united with his coach of the time Alex Dampier, through the wonders of the streaming platform Amazon Prime.

Last week Amazon released "The Other Side of Edinburgh," a documentary highlighting the amazing transition of the kid from an Edinburgh council estate to the NHL draft.

In 1986, he was selected by the giant Edmonton Oilers' group, at the tender age of 18.

The film takes the now 57-year-old back to his childhood roots in Edinburgh's infamous Muirhouse neighbourhood and reveals how he starred as a young teen for his home side, Murrayfield Racers.

His vision, selflessness, and ability to change the course of matches was obvious from the age of 14.

There are endearing images and film of him coasting past opponents, wearing borrowed and hand-me-down kit.

Tony Hand and family

The film takes a deep dive into how he was coaxed away to Canada to potentially start a new life and play in the greatest league in the world, the NHL.

The north American media was drooling over the fact he scored 79 goals and 85 assists in 32 games in the British league.

The surreal career move - he was even compared in development terms to ice hockey's most revered player Wayne Gretzky - ground to a halt pretty quickly though.

He played for the Oilers in a challenge game against the Canadian Olympic side and scored four goals and four assists in three games for Victoria Cougars in the WHL.

Tony Hand with GB forward Colin Shields Pic Dean Woolley

But then as quickly as it began, it was all over.

The programme hints at the teenage Hand being "uncomfortable" in the new environment, 4,500 miles from home.

The Other Side of Edinburgh doesn't conclusively spell out the reason why he flew home after a couple of weeks.

But Hand, who lost his father at the age of seven, cleared things up in an interview with The Star: "Basically, yes, it was homesickness.

Tony Hand GB

"It was nearly 40 years ago and there were no mobile phones, no Facebook or Zoom, I felt I was just cut off from the rest of the world."

He left his NHL dream behind.

In football terms, it was a hark back to George Best returning home to Northern Ireland from Manchester United as a boy because he too was homesick.

The difference was Best was wooed back to Old Trafford and became a world great.

Hand is a humble, pragmatic character, who doesn't readily talk about himself or his emotions.

Or how he potentially missed out on a lucrative NHL career - something that Dampier, now 73, felt would have happened had he stayed.

Tony Hand playing for Racers

Instead, 'Sir Tony' just felt that Scotland was a unique place to live - and missed his mum Lorraine and wider family.

The centre/winger moved to Sheffield Arena in 1995 and played alongside talented import skaters like Ken Priestlay, Tim Cranston, Ron Shudra and Steve Nemeth.

He played 245 games for Sheffield, only six players have scored more points in the club's history.

However, the Steelers' experience, and his later time at Manchester Phoenix, doesn't really make the cut in the documentary, apart from fleeting references.

It focuses more on what might have been in Canada, his family and his national and international admirers, including 1,100 game NHLer Garry Unger who spotted his potential in Scotland - saying he reached the level of mature, import players at just 16.

Unger went on to be partly responsible for Hand moving to Edmonton, rather than their rivals Calgary Flames.

It also shows him receiving the MBE in 2004 - he was the first ice hockey player to receive the MBE from the Queen.

At one point, the film shows Tony coaching junior athletes at iceSheffield attending an under 18s national training camp.

The IIHF Hall of Famer warns of the dangers of losing homegrown talent to north America because of lack of ice time - a touch ironic, perhaps, given his short-lived desire to play across the Atlantic.

More and more players are chasing the dream overseas - Maltby's NHL draftee Liam Kirk being the most obvious example.

*The Other Side of Edinburgh, directed by Grant Slater and presented by Slater Brothers Entertainment, is available on Amazon Prime.

Tony's daughter Sarah says: "It was a fantastic project to be part of, and everyone involved in the making of this film was exceptional. I'm extremely proud of this and I hope everyone enjoys it."