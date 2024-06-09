Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Player expected to be playing his ice hockey in Germany in 2024-25.

Tony Morrone has quit Sheffield Steelers in search for a starting netminder role.

The 6ft 2ins goaltender will be playing his ice hockey in Germany in 2024-25.

With Steelers' number one custodian Matt Greenfield out of contract, it leaves work to do for coach Aaron Fox.

Morrone's appearances for Steelers were restricted to 16 in his debut year, as Greenfield put in consistently brilliant performances.

A move to Germany to start again proved appealing for Morrone and it was confirmed today.

He sent a message to the Orange Army: "I just wanted to say a big thank you for all your encouragement and support through the highs and lows we all went through together. Thanks for being awesome."

Fox commented: “I’m happy to see Tony get an opportunity to be a starter in Europe.

“He came in last year and did an outstanding job when called upon and fit perfectly in our group.

He was an outstanding player to have in the dressing room and was a pleasure to coach. We have both left the door open for a possible return at some point."

The 25-year-old had 20 games with HK Olimpija Ljubljana before joining Sheffield.

At Steelers, he enjoyed a 93.43 per cent save ratio.

His last game for the club was a 4-1 win over Fife Flyers in the Play Offs.

And a highlight was a 4-0 shut out over Cardiff Devils in March, when he made 15 saves.