Paul Thompson may have left Sheffield Steelers in unhappy circumstances but he clearly isn't holding a grudge.

The one-time Sheffield Arena general manager, now at Odense Bulldogs in Denmark, helped persuade his American defenceman Brien Diffley to sign for his former EIHL club.

Present-day Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox believes Diffley will be one of his “key signings” of the close season.

Sheffield have announced three ‘D’ roster members so far – but it is thought they actually have five blueliners committed to season 2023-24, leaving one import to find.

Paul Thompson

Sheffield, it seems, have much to thank Thompson for.

‘Tommo’ was in charge at Sheffield for 249 games until 2018 when he left after 152 games and a 61 per cent win ratio.

It is fair to say he didn’t enjoy the latter end of his term at a team he iced for 64 times back in its first year in existence.

But that did not influence his appraisal of the club, when he spoke to 27-year-old defenceman.

Diffley's new home

Diffley, the first defenceman signed in the close season by Fox, told The Star: “Tommo was great for me at Odense, I always knew where I stood.

“Like me, he wears his emotions and thoughts on his sleeve.

“ I knew what he thought about how I was playing and where I stood.

“We had a great year, a strong regular season even if it didn’t pan out in the plays offs.

Brien Diffley

“I was open to staying there, we had talks, and I spoke regularly with Tommo.

“He kind of said: ‘We would love to have you back’ but if there was something that presented itself that I thought would be a better opportunity they would be happy to support me go my own way.

“He told me how much I’d enjoy it.”

Diffley said the pair did not go into the circumstances of Thompson’s own exit from South Yorkshire.

“We didn’t talk much about that, but he knows me well enough as a person and I don’t think he would steer me in the wrong direction!

“He had positive things to say about how I would fit in the place. That meant a lot.”

The 6ft 2in blueliner has a nose for offensive play – not unlike his new team-mate Kevin Tansey.

Diffley developed his versatile style in 97 games in the ECHL and two seasons with the French side Cergy-Pontoise, where in 74 league and play off games and recorded 44 points.

At Odense, Thompson regarded him as “a strong skating back who manages to deliver both solid defensive and offensive actions in the field – just as is necessary in modern hockey.

“He has strong passing skills and is a defender who is used to taking a lot of ice time.”

His new boss, Fox, describes his latest recruit as: “A two way defenceman who will make a huge impact in our group.

“He plays a very solid game in his own end and he has got a physical edge to him, he gets stops in the D-zone and his gap control and close-out ability are excellent.

“Brien’s skating is at an elite level so his puck retrievals and ability to join the rush will be a huge asset to how we want to play.