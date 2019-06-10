Tigerish Tanner Eberle inks new deal with Sheffield Steelers

Tanner Eberle at the heart of things, at Dundee

The jet heeled winger spent 60 days mulling over his options, before accepting an offer from coach Aaron Fox.

The club is now hoping he will embed quickly in the new team and improve on his goal and assist ratio.

Last season, he took 10 games to find the net - but did so with the game-winning, short-handed goal and man of the match display against Nottingham Panthers.

Eberle scored in the next game, the last under Paul Thompson and then took a while to find his goal-touch again under Tom Barrasso.

But his all-action style appealed to Fox and the fact he has plenty of time to improve, at the age of 25.

Fox said: “I am happy that we could find a way to get Tanner back. He’s one of those guys who plays every shift hard and is a heart-and-soul type of player. He is a solid role player who can jump up in line-up when asked and needed.”

After nine goals and 27 points in 59 games in his debut year, (and a club high of 126 penalty minutes) Fox thinks the Canadian will acclimatise more quickly this coming term "and with a bit of puck-luck he could easily be a 15-plus scorer for us.

“Most importantly this was the place he really wanted to be. I watched a bunch of tape on him and he looked into his options but his heart was still in Sheffield so at that stage we were able to quickly get this done.”

Eberle, who had 11 games in the AHL and started off his career at Sheffield on a line with Josh Pitt and Stefan Della Rovere, said: "I’m really excited we have this agreed and I’m coming back to Sheffield, I’m looking forward to hooking up with new team mates and having a great year.

“I can’t wait to see what team Aaron will put out on the ice, from what I’m hearing it’s going to be a very good side that will take the club in the right direction.

“I really enjoyed my first year in Sheffield, it was my first year playing outside north America. I’m hoping for bigger and better things this coming year and can’t wait to get back over, hook up with the guys and get going.”

Before being signed by Thompson, Eberle had played his junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) before turning professional four years ago.