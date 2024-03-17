Thrilling shoot-out as Sheffield Steelers sink their teeth into Nottingham Panthers
Sheffield went into Saturday’s home league game against Nottingham Panthers, seemingly, with a head full of the Challenge Cup, a trophy they had won a few nights previously.
As a result, they didn’t win a regulation period and had to come from behind to stake a 3-2 shoot-out win over bottom-of-the-league Panthers.
The 8,291 fans couldn’t complain,
They got to see a spine-tingling shoot-out in which Maro Vallerand and Alexander Lunsjo succeeded, Mikko Juusola and Hugo Roy both hit the ironwork, before Patrick Watling stepped up to earn the win.
Watling’s goal, his 23rd of the season, gave Sheffield a 12-point lead on Saturday night, given happening events in Cardiff.
Second-placed Devils had also been taken to a shoot-out, Lucas Chiodo despatching the winner for Fife Flyers.
Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox later admitted that his side had not been at their best after the emotions following Wednesday’s cup victory.
“If I am going to take any positives out of that game I thought we defended well,” he said, grumbling that the quality of the Arena ice surface “wasn’t great again”.
Opposite number Jonathan Paredes paid tribute to his team “playing for each other” to take home their first point of the season from South Yorkshire.