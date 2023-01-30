Third place Sheffield Steelers looking for the best spot for Marco Vallerand

Aaron Fox will have time this week to try and figure out how best to detonate the explosive skills of the returning winger Marco Vallerand.

Marco Vallerand at Belfast

The Canadian arrived back into the UK just in time to feature in Sheffield Steelers' back-to-back losses at Belfast Giants last weekend.

It was a damaging weekend for the club, but Vallerand looked fit and dangerous.

On Friday, he partnered Robert Dowd and Martin Latal, opening his account with a game-tying goal at 3-3.

Kevin Schulze defends at Belfast

The following night, Fox moved him with first-liners Scott Allen and Daniel Ciampini.

Offensive lines on both sides were snuffed out in a 0-0 regulation draw, Giants winning the shootout.

Fox was left to lament his skaters missing "a couple of Grade A chances" but said he was pleased with Vallerand's return to the EIHL ice.

"He played great. He is in great shape, the puck was on his stick a ton, and he probably could have had four or five throughout the weekend, unfortunately he just had the one, that's sport."

Matt Greenfied saves at Belfast

Asked how he was likely to integrate Vallerand in the longer term, he replied: "We will figure out what we are going to do with the lines, see what the best fit is there.

"We just have to keep the faith and go one game at a time here.

"I maybe might make a few adjustments here and there."

Fox said a couple of his players stood out, particularly on Saturday when "Danny Kristo was outstanding, Conns (Brendan Connolly) played one of the best games he's played all year, so we will see what we want to do."

The coach knows his players must get another run going now, or they will be left behind by the other teams in the top four.

At the end of the weekend, Sheffield were six points adrift of leaders Guildford Flames.

Cardiff leapfrogged Steelers...Sheffield haven't been in third spot since the middle of December.

Belfast now have the same number of points as Fox's men, after their back-to-back wins.

Next up for Sheffield is a date with Nottingham Panthers, away - they endured a wretched weekend.

More than 5,000 fans saw them lose 1-2 at home to Glasgow Clan on Sunday, following a 2-0 shut out loss at Manchester Storm.