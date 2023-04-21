These are the players Sheffield Steelers' coach Aaron Fox depended on most

Live time data of Sheffield Steelers' last match of the season has given fans a statistical insight into the players who coach Aaron Fox relied upon the most.

Matt Petgrave played more than anybody, picture: Dean Woolley

Not surprisingly Matt Petgrave played more minutes than anybody else in orange, in the 2-3 defeat to Cardiff Devils.

The Play Off semi-final, which Sheffield lost in overtime, saw the defenceman clock up 27 minutes and 12 seconds.

It is clear that Fox had trusted Petgrave to get the job done with his frequent forays up the ice and confident stick handling.

Petgrave is a player that divides opinion though - some fans criticise him when he makes mistakes.

That might go with the territory given the amount of time he is on the ice pad.

Other fans think Petgrave was the biggest influence on the team during season 2022-23.

The next most used player was Evan Mosey, the dependable utility skater who has popped up in most positions for the club.

He had 23 minutes and 51 seconds against Cardiff.

Then it was Steelers' top points scorer for the season Daniel Ciampini, a special teams' expert who was on ice 20 minutes two seconds.

The retiring Brendan Connolly made it into the top five with 18 mins and 31 secs, just behind Scott Allen, on 19 mins one sec.

Niklas Nevalainen, despite a painful injury sustained in a previous match, was next with 18 mins and 28 seconds, showing his commitment to the cause.

The following pack was: Brett Neumann, 18;09, Robert Dowd, 17:48, Kevin Schulze, 17:38, Martin Latal, 16:52, Davey Phillips 16:42, Sam Jones, 14;45, Brandon McNally, 13:51, Brandon Whistle, 13;14.

Danny Kristo, who fans had hoped would make a big impact when he signed in October, played 12;29, followed by Jonathan Phillips 11;59 and Tomas Pitule, 11;03.

Dronfield prospect Alex Graham, installed in the squad ahead of import Calle Ackered, got six minutes and 15 seconds of ice.

Meanwhile Steelers have announced some dates for events that will shape season 2023-24.

The EIHL board will stage their annual fixtures meeting on May 23 an 24. Steelers' programme will be confirmed a month or so later.

The club says players, new and old, will arrive in Sheffield at the end of August ahead of training camp commencing on September 4.

Steelers will play two weekends of exhibition games across September 9 and 10 and 16 and 17.