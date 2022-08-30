The warning issued to Sheffield Steelers by Brett Neumann

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new centreman takes a positive out of that situation though - his team went on to win both games, coming from behind to win 5-4 and 4-3.

"It is unfortunate to start games off like that but we did a really good job bouncing back and not getting down on ourselves after giving up a quick goal," he said.

"Obviously it is not the start we want and we will work on cleaning that up.

Brett Neumann in the thick of it

"It would obviously be an advantage for us if we come out that way and get a quick lead ourselves, rather than play from behind. Having said that we did a great job both nights."

The forward said it was good to see the team had the characteristic that doesn't accept reverses.

"We have a group that we don't give up until the clock hits zero at the end. It shows we always have a chance to win."

The first line centre has enjoyed his first week in the city.

Sheffield Steelers taking on Nottingham Panthers

"It has been great so far, it is a great city, great living conditions and people are friendly," he said.

"Everyone has welcomed us with open arms and we had a good camp coming in, we have improved as a team each day and we are going to continue to get better."

Neumann will get his first taste of life at Manchester Storm's rink on Wednesday night, in the club's third pre-season friendly.

Coach Aaron Fox said: "They have a pretty new team, new coach, (Matt Ginn) they try and play a certain way in that venue.

Brett Neumann by at the ARena. Picture: Dean Woolley

"They will have added pace to their game with the youth that has been brought in."

Sheffield will again rest Brendan Connolly, as he concludes his rehabilitation with a view to playing against Coventry Blaze this coming weekend.

"From the start of camp there were thoughts of playing him against Nottingham," said Fox.

"We evaluated the situation as the week went on and felt it was an unnecessary risk to get him in after only six real skates with contact coming off that injury, he took some hits, falls and no issues, it is more about giving him an extra few days.