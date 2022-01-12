The ups and downs of being an ice hockey player - Andreas Valdix and Liam Kirk

Andreas Valdix was a key part of the club in seasons 2016-18 before being released. After a four-year absence he returned on a week-by-week contract to help out Aaron Fox' s injury and Covid-hit squad.

He chalked up two assists in four games this term before contracting coronavirus.

In the last few days, he's had a heart-to-heart with Fox, who revealed: "He is not feeling himself physically and just needed some time away to get himself better."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will be keen to see what happens to the Sheffield-based Swede.

They hold him high esteem, particularly for his service to the club in the early part of his time in South Yorkshire.

Valdix left in 2018, one of the players to pay the price for a winless season. He had been fourth top scorer.

He recalled: "The club had very high expectations, we'd won the play offs the year before, they wanted to win the year after and we didn't manage to do that, so I think they wanted to get a better team and that's the way it was."

Andreas Valdix at Cardiff. Pic: Dave Williams

In the previous campaign, Valdix supplied the pass from which Levi Nelson scored to win the play offs, 6-5, in double overtime.

"It was a great memory" he said.

Now aged 37, the forward said in a recent interview with The Star: "I will play as long as I think it is fun but of course I am getting older and I can feel it getting harder out there too.

"There are a lot of young guys but as long as it is fun and I feel like I can play the game I want to play I will keep going.

Liam Kirk in Steeler action.

“We will see."

If he doesn't stay in Sheffield he might appear at clubs he's already spoken to in the EIHL or abroad.

"Right now I am focusing on here and do the best I can."

Steelers are likely to be without him for tonight's Challenge Cup quarter final first leg against Fife Flyers.

Meanwhile, Maltby's NHL draft pick Liam Kirk is moving on to the next stage of his rehabilitation after an injury whilst playing for Tucson Roadrunners, in the US.

"I’m two months out of surgery so moving on with the rehab protocol" he told The Star. "There will be lots of strength and balance work for the next two months.

"There are just limitations on certain movements. I’m in the six week to three month period where the focus is balance and strengthening the knee and the muscles around it."