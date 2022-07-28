The Sheffield Steelers star who could play until he is 50

The Sheffield Steelers and Great Britain captain turned 40 this month but his legendary fitness, leadership, speed and ravenous appetite for hard work still puts him ahead of those who might fancy stepping into his shoes.

That's the view of national team boss Pete Russell, who relies on the Welsh warrior year after year.

If there was any suggestion that he was over-fatigued after a long EIHL season followed by GB's gruelling and eventually unsuccessful campaign in the top pool in the World Championships in Finland in May, Russell certainly wouldn't hear any of it.

He felt Phillips was again an inspiring figure, despite the hostile schedule and world-class opposition Great Britain faced in Tampere.

"If you go from any league that any of our players play in, to that level of competition, it is a different planet, faster, harder, and ofcourse every one is going to get tired.

"But Jonno? He was more fatigued when playing with a broken sternum for six weeks for Sheffield when nobody knew there was anything wrong with him!

"Jonno was one of the fittest players in Sheffield's team, I guarantee you - and the national team too.

"His heart is the size of his whole body, he will just keep going whether he is tired or not, he is so mentally strong.

"Some of the younger guys who might want to play his role and take his spot would have a hell of a fight on their hands.

"I think he'll play until he's 50, the way he is going!

"All our older guys look after themselves, people like Jonno, Davey Phillips, and Matt Myers.

"They know when to have fun and take a break but as for hockey, Jonno is just going to keep going as long as he can.

"The national team is lucky to have vastly experienced guys like them and you can add Mark Richardson to that too."

GB will play at Nottingham against Italy, Lithuania, Korea, Poland, and Romania between 29 April and 5 May.

"We will be back next year and stronger for it," pledged Russell.

"We have shown a big improvement over the years; people aren't laughing at us any more.

"We are hoping to get back into that top flight, what happened was tough to take."

"And as long as the older players want to play for the national team I think they will continue to do that, it means a lot to them.

"We were missing lot of pieces in Finland, we missed Liam Kirk for instance, but he'll be back next year along with the others."

Sheffield assistant coach Carter Beston Wills is another firm advocate of Phillips' strength and reliance.

"He is unbelievable, there's a reason why he's been captain for 15 years or something," he said on a recent podcast.

"He is a perfect example of what a captain should be."

Referring to Phillips' broken ribs and sternum during last season, Beston-Wills said: "We knew something was wrong for a long time but Jonno was like: 'Oh, I'll be fine.'

"We found out that he had been playing like that for three weeks.

"We tell him: 'Take a day...don't go out there today'