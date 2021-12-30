The Sheffield Steelers players who tested positive for Covid

Goaltender Rok Stojanovic, along with defencemen Todd Daine, Keaton Ellerby, Davey Phillips and Kevin Schulze, and forwards John Armstrong, Evan Mosey, Tanner Eberle and Justin Hodgman all tested positive on Lateral Flow Tests and were sent for PCR results.

That is on top of goalie Barry Brust and forwards Matias Sointu and Andreas Valdix who were the first to catch Covid, inside the Steeler camp.

That is 12 names - but by no means the end.

Sheffield Steelers goaltender Rok Stojanovic. PictureL Dean Woolley

Martin Latal, for example, has had some classic symptoms of Covid, but has so far tested negative, it appears.

Sheffield club owner and EIHL chairman Tony Smith says all Steeler players, whether they were displaying symptoms or not, were being or have been sent for PCR tests, as a precaution.

On December 28, the Steelers' organisation was placed under 'Covid protocol' by the League and their next three scheduled games were postponed.

Their next game might be at Glasgow on January 6, if that fixture survives.

Smith said of his own club: "It (Covid transmission) is increasing all the time.

"A couple of players have complained about headaches and don't feel great.

"The doctor tested everybody on Boxing Day and every player tested negative, then in common with other teams once you start getting one or two it just goes through the team," Smith told The Star.

"Thankfully, these are fit healthy young guys. But it has hit us very quickly.

"However, we are very happy with the decision to shut down for player safety and re-start in 7-10 days."

The minimum number of players than can dress for game is 14, including the two goalies, and Sheffield are confident the will have the numbers to go and play most of the January games....as long as their opponents are in the same shape.

The health of Sheffield's two import goaltenders is particularly important.

Smith said: "We have three goalies (including Curtis Warburton, who is awaiting a PCR test result) and hopefully at least one is fit - we can find a back up if we have to.

"But Brust was first to go down with it so he should be first to come out of isolation, in theory.

"Latal had that lack of taste - a classic symptom, but appears not to have had Covid, I don't think there is any blueprint for this, with Delta (variant) it was taste and smell would go and then you'd go down with it.

"Omicron is different and it seems it doesn't knock you out as long."

The EIHL board is holding weekly Zoom conferences to keep on top of changing events.