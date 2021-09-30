The Sheffield Steeler with the 'scary' skill-set

Last Sunday, the Czech flyer scored three points in the last 10 minutes to help steer Steelers to a dramatic, home win over Cardiff Devils.

His unselfish pass to Mosey three minutes into sudden-death overtime wrapped up maximum points for the Arena club and ensured a feel-good emotion for the week ahead.

Mosey, who enjoyed a team-high ice time averaging 20 minutes and 30 seconds last weekend, was full of praise for his fellow Steeler new boy.

"He is a very explosive player, he is absolutely one of the fastest men on ice, he flies. I think he is one of those guys who is electric.

"If he gets the puck at the end of the game, he can make plays like that.

"He is one of those players that you have got to watch out for, his speed is a killer" said Mosey.

Mosey described Latal's pass, which set him to score the winner against Cardiff, as "unbelievable."

"He is the real deal, he is a good player, hopefully, he can keep that going for the season," said Mosey.

"He could absolutely be a huge factor in this League, this year.

"If he keeps playing the way he can, utilising his skills, he is a very very hard player to play against.

In practice the speed he brings, it is scary. For me it is even scary going one-on-one with him, he is skilled he can fly and can make plays and score big-time goals."

Martin Latal at the Arena.

Steelers are preparing for the arrival on Saturday of Manchester Storm, in a second Challenge Cup encounter in a week.

In their first match, in which Sheffield won 8-3, they outshot Aaron Fox's side 40-36.

Storm had gone 3-0 and 4-1 down, dragging it back to 4-3 before Steelers pulled away with a devastating 11 final minutes.

Manchester's firepower was absent the following night when they dipped to a 3-0 shutout at Guildford Flames in the League.

Evan Mosey on the mark, pic by Dean Woolley

*One Steelers' player who rarely has trouble in finding the net is Brendan Connolly. He scored his 100th EIHL goal in Sheffield's victory in Altrincham. (stat courtesy of steelersstats.co.uk)