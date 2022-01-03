His 218 games in the NHL with Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, and Winnipeg Jets have provided him memories that will last a lifetime.

While some of his former teammates and opponents might regard British hockey as something of an unknown, Ellerby has embraced it.

And he has hinted he might want to extend his stay beyond the 2021-22 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keaton Ellerby in action against Riga, pic Dean Woolley

The 6ft 5ins Canadian got his big break with Florida, at a time in 2009-10, ironically, when Panthers had goalie Tyler Plante and Mike Duco (both later to play for Steelers) on their books.

But it was his time with LA that provided the opportunity to play with skaters he feels were the best of the bunch.

Referring to his days in the greatest league on earth, Ellerby says: "It's amazing. Obviously, I was younger, it was a just dream come true to be able to be drafted and then play as a steady d-man there for a few years.

"It is just like beyond words on how amazing it was to play there and I'm forever grateful for that opportunity."

Keaton Ellerby clings to the cross bar at Coventry.

The best players he's ice alongside include Anže Kopitar: "Back then he was probably top three or four in the league, I would say, and Drew Doughty, who was probably was the best defenceman."

His most gifted opponents were Alexander Ovechkin, (Washington Capitals) Sidney Crosby, (Pittsburgh Penguins) who were "still in their prime, they were really good back then. The whole league is good it was never easy playing against anyone."

Nowadays, Ellerby earns his money in the more modest EIHL competition of course.

At 33 years old, the former Team Canada player enjoys his surroundings.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins brings the puck down the ice against Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals in November 2013 (photo by G Fiume/Getty Images).

And he admires the longevity and fitness levels of his Sheffield captain, who is six years his senior.

"I don't know if I am Jonathan Phillips' calibre, (but) I keep my body in shape," he said.

"I definitely want to play a few more years and hope I can stick it out here for a while."

Steelers, whose New Year fixtures were postponed after Covid struck the team roster and off-ice staff, have yet to find out whether their next scheduled match, at Glasgow Clan on January 6, will go ahead as planned.

It seems unlikely, at this stage, given the overall picture. But both clubs will be wanting to alert their fans one way or another, as quickly as possible.

Glasgow coach Malcolm Cameron says teams in the UK will be stronger after the enforced Covid procedures break.

"Nottingham and Belfast have gone through it, Sheffield are in it too so what doesn’t kill you should make you stronger," he said.