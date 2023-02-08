Great Britain coach Pete Russell fondly recalls the young tearaway kid who mesmerised others on the ice with his skills and energy.

GB boss Pete Russell

He also recalls Brandon Whistle's development fizzling out for a short time.

But now the 25-year-old forward is back, brimming with confidence and playing so well that he will make his GB debut this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell has lasting memories of most of the young dual-national and homegrown players that came through the junior system and went on to carve out a great career.

Whistle is one of them.

"When he was about 11 or 12 years old, he was a good little player with a good head," said the GB boss.

"I remember him as a kid, he was one of the better players who would just dangle away past players - he was running riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Back then he had good hands and a good shot, it has just taken a time to grow into that.

"The big thing is he's worked hard on his conditioning as well, the first time he came to Sheffield (2018) he wasn't in the shape he is now.

"He went down a league (NIHL Telford Tigers) and ripped it up and kept that confidence with him.

"He has obviously matured a little bit, he is not a kid any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brandon is a latecomer who has come good.

"He has done well this year in the Sheffield, he is smart and is putting up some points there and getting into the top nine as well as a bit of Power Play time, he's a solid player that could help the GB team for sure.

"He has taken his opportunity, he deserves it."

Russell has a 31-player squad for the weekend's 'Euro Ice Hockey Challenge.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB faces Japan, Poland, and Romania, in preparation for the IIHF World Championships, at rinks in Nottingham, Milton Keynes, and Coventry.

The roster includes Steelers Jonathan Phillips, Davey Phillips, Sam Jones, Evan Mosey, Robert Dowd and Whistle.

Ex Sheffield winger and HHL draftee Liam Kirk will also play, it will be his first GB appearance since lighting up the 2021 World Championship with his goals.

GB were demoted from the top flight, and Russell believes some observers have short memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some people saying we should be back where we belong, yet five years ago people didn't think we were good enough to get out of the third pool.

"I thought we were unlucky to go down last year and getting back up is even harder.

"But we are confident, we have done it before and we can do it again, a lot of hard work lies ahead,