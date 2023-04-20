The players that Steelers coach depended on most

The players Steelers' coach Aaron Fox depended on mostCanadian Matt Petgrave, 31, played more minutes than anybody else inorange, during the 2-3 defeat to Cardiff Devils.The Play Off semi-final, which Sheffield lost in overtime, saw thedefenceman clock up 27 minutes and 12 seconds.Fox has always trusted Petgrave to get the job done, with his eye-catchingforays up the ice and confident stick handling.Petgrave is a player that divides opinion though - some fans criticise himwhen he makes mistakes.That might go with the territory given the amount of time he is on the icepad.Other fans think Petgrave was the biggest influence on the team duringseason 2022-23.The next most used player was Evan Mosey, the dependable utility skater whohas popped up in most positions for the club.He had 23 minutes and 51 seconds against Cardiff.Then it was Steelers' top points scorer for the season Daniel Ciampini, aspecial teams' expert who was on ice 20 minutes two seconds.The retiring Brendan Connolly made it into the top five with 18 mins and 31secs, just behind Scott Allen, on 19 mins one sec.Niklas Nevalainen, despite a painful injury sustained in a previous match,was next with 18 mins and 28 seconds, showing his commitment to the cause.The following pack was: Brett Neumann, 18;09, Robert Dowd, 17:48, KevinSchulze, 17:38, Martin Latal, 16:52, Davey Phillips 16:42, Sam Jones,14;45, Brandon McNally, 13:51, Brandon Whistle, 13;14.Danny Kristo, who fans had hoped would make a big impact when he signed inOctober, played 12;29, followed by Jonathan Phillips 11;59 and TomasPitule, 11;03.Dronfield prospect Alex Graham, installed in the squad ahead of importCalle Ackered, got six minutes and 15 seconds of ice.Meanwhile Steelers have announced some dates for events that will shapeseason 2023-24.The EIHL board will stage their annual fixtures meeting on May 23 and 24.Steelers' programme will be confirmed a month or so later.The club says players, new and old, will arrive in Sheffield at the end ofAugust ahead of training camp