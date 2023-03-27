The party's over: Sheffield Arena will bid a League farewell to Brendan Connolly and Jonathan Phillips

Steelers' game on Saturday won't just feature a league farewell to Arena fans from Sheffield captain Jonathan Phillips - Brendan Connolly will be bidding a home ice goodbye to the EIHL's main competition, too.

Brendan Connolly takes the game to Cardiff on Sunday Picture: Hayley Roberts

Connolly will be retiring from ice hockey to further career opportunities in South Carolina, USA.

At 37, the time is right for the Canadian player who qualifies to represent Great Britain and will sign off for the national team in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at Nottingham next month.

But in some ways, it is a shame - as he is now back in peak form after finally shrugging off the effects of a serious knee injury suffered in November 2021.

Brendan Connolly making enemies on Sunday Picture: Hayley Roberts

Connolly says it will be a moving moment to play his last league game at the Arena, although there will be a Play-Off Quarter Final First Leg there on April 8.

But he puts it into perspective, too, saying the spotlight should be on his skipper, who has played 1,030 games for Steelers compared with his own 140.

Connolly told The Star: "I think this is it for me.

"Hopefully we can go out with a trophy over my head, that would be very nice. I think Jonna would appreciate that too."

Brendan Connolly issues instructions. Picture: Hayley Roberts

The former Glasgow Clan and Belfast Giants' star said Saturday would be a memorable event, but stressed: "It's not my night, it's Jonno's night...what he's done for the club and how long he's been here.

"I am going to be emotional for my own reasons but I think we will celebrate Jonno."

He described Phillips' service to EIHL and national team hockey as a "special thing, I don't honestly don't think we will see it again, it's absolutely incredible for someone to dedicate that long to a club and GB.

"It is a legend that is going to retire and hopefully his jersey is up immediately."

Connolly has scored six goals and five points in his last 10 games, a strike rate that has parallels with the very best of his long and decorated career.

And that is much to do with him recovering totally, physically and mentally, from his ACL problem.

"Thankfully for me, I am feeling pretty good on the ice.

"I have got quite a bit of confidence that I am getting results now. I am just trying to keep playing hard and doing the little things and the points take care of themselves.

"For the most part, I have been gradually feeling better and better on the ice as the season has gone on," he said, revealing the injury had caused him "moderate" pain up until the Christmas period.

Connolly plays against his former employers Glasgow on Saturday, wrapping up the league campaign on Sunday in Cardiff. The aim is to end up in third spot, the highest available position at the end of 54 games.

Away from South Yorkshire, Belfast are one win away from defending their League title.