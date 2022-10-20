The non-nonsense warning Sheffield Steelers got after defeat to Dundee Stars

Aaron Fox spelled out to Sheffield Steelers skaters the facts of EIHL life: "If you want to win a premium trophy in this league you can't have many nights like this."

Sixth-place Stars had come into the Arena, soaked up the two-to-one-against-shots pressure, and found a way to stake an unlikely win.

They'd lost 7-1 and 5-0 in previous nights to Sheffield, but on this occasion, their rock-solid game plan was too much for Sheffield's star-laden but misfiring line up, which included debutant Mason Mitchell.

Fox said for the 30 minutes of the 2-1 loss his side could not outwit a team that had come to park the bus.

Dundee only needed two chances on the counter attack - and Steelers walked into that trap.

The coach described the 54-league game season as a grind: "There are no nights off in October, November and December, they are all 'play off games' ...this one wasn't a good one to lose.

"We had plenty of opportunities to score more than one goal and we didn't, that's the reality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Steelers' Daniel Ciampini in action against Dundee Stars. PIcture: Dean Woolley

As for his new player, Fox said Mitchell was out of hockey shape after recovering from injury.

"But you can see the straight line skating ability in his game and his physicality. Once he finds his game, he'll be a hard player to handle. He needs some time."

Dundee, who had won their two matches since the 5-0 Sheffield spanking on October 9, set out their stall to defend in depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, the fans warmed to Mitchell as he introduced himself with a big hit on Fabrizio Ricci.

Sheffield Steelers' debutant Mason Mitchell in action against Dundee Stars. Picture: Dean Woolley

Kein Schulze's intelligent prompting from the rear promised much, super-fast Brett Neumann fired in three chances on one shift, and Adam Raska's natural exuberance caught the eye.

Davey Phillips' chin was tested by Carter Folk's elbow for a powerplay but Anton Svensson's goaltending frustrated the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars scored when Ricci completed one of their few sustained attacks, shooting from the high slot.

Sheffield responded with intricate passing plays and at 24:48 Martin Latal stroked the puck over the line, after Danny Kristo's shot bobbled underneath Svensson.

Mason Mitchell made his first appearance for Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley

The Swedish netminder was beaten near the end of the second period, but he'd been disabled after Mitchell had fallen on him, the goal being washed out following a video review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The smaller midweek crowd (4,064) was subdued in a final period where Steelers lost their crispness in shooting and passing.

The mood was further flattened when Folk found space through the middle of Sheffield's defence and drove the puck through Greenfield for his first professional goal.

Steelers tried a power line of Mitchell-Pitule-McNally to try and wear down the visitors.