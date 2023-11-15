The new defenceman on Sheffield Steelers' radar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The EIHL club is looking to bring in 25-year-old Canadian Dominic Cormier.
The skater has played 15 games this season for Stjernen Hockey, but is understood to be back on the market.
The Norwegian team initially took him on after scouting some of his 14 games with HC Banska Bystrica of Slovakia in 2022-23. It now seems a parting of ways is likely.
In European hockey, Cormier has been concentrating on the defensive side of the game.
But in prior seasons at Reading Royals in the ECHL, he has shown a flair for goals and assists.
In his last campaign at the American outfit, which is an affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, he bagged seven goals and 11 helpers.
The five feet 11 inches left shot would be a welcome addition to the EIHL squad.
Sheffield are without the services of d-man Matt Petgrave and could do without any injuries at the back end.
Niklas Nevalainen has already missed two games, so coach Aaron Fox has to be wary of losing anybody else.
Cole Shudra has played back on defence, in the last two games, his versatility being a valuable asset to the club.
Cormier had a career-high of 44 penalty minutes during his time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Victoriaville Tigres “A” in 2018-19.
But he has seen less of the penalty box more recently.
Coach Fox won't have had to go far to get an insight into Cormier's abilities and character.
Steelers' forwards Brett Neumann and Kameron Kielly were on his team when the trio played for Allen Americans in ECHL hockey in 2020-21.
If a deal can be struck with the native of Moncton, New Brunswick quickly, the player could be available for the weekend home games against Belfast Giants and Glasgow Clan.
Steelers are currently top of the league, a position they hold jointly with Cardiff Devils, but the South Yorkshire side has two games in hand.
Sheffield will be keeping an eye on Guildford Flames' form.
The Slow-starting Flames made it five straight wins with a 3-1 defeat of champions Belfast on Sunday.