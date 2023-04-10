The last epic ice hockey challenge facing Sheffield Steelers' Jonathan Phillips

Fate has transpired that Jonathan Phillips’ final quest for silverware in his retirement year pits him against the club where it all started.

Jonathan Phillips in friendly mode against Cardiff. Picture: James Assinder

The Sheffield Steelers’ captain regards himself as an adopted Yorkshireman, however, he was born in Wales and played for Cardiff Devils until 2006 before moving to South Yorkshire.

Last weekend, Steelers overcame Manchester Storm on 7-4 aggregate. Devils enjoyed a 6-3 aggregate victory over Coventry Blaze.

Now England meets Wales in the Play Off semi-final at Nottingham on Saturday.

Unfortunately for coach Aaron Fox, his Sheffield side has the later slot of the two semis, at 7pm, so if they progress through to Sunday’s Final against either Nottingham Panthers or Belfast Giants, they will have had the shorter recovery time.

That won’t be a factor for Phillips, who at 40 seems as fit now as when he joined the club almost a generation ago.

Sheffield have the momentum of being beaten only once in the last five games.

Fox was content with their performances over the majority of the two quarter finals against Manchester Storm, especially the form of the first line, Scott Allen, Brett Neumann and Daniel Ciampini.

He also specifically name-checked Tomas Pitule, Danny Kristo and Brandon McNally.

Players like Brandon Whistle and Alex Graham were physical and strong in the qualifying round, too, he acknowledged.

“We brought Grammar back in, he played quite a bit considering it was an elimination game, that line gave us some energy.

“Whis has had a pretty excellent year in general, Grammar, when we have used him has been as advertised. He is playing a role for us playing a big heavy game.”

Johnathan Phillips passes to Davey Phillips. Picture: James Assinder

He said the whole team had been desperate not to end the season early, moving into the semi-final with the retiring Phillips and Brendan Connolly in mind.

Now Devils, who shut out Sheffield 4-0 on April 2, lie ahead.

Cardiff’s Swinton-born goalie Ben Bowns, who faced 40 shots against Blaze on Sunday, has been selected on a 32-player Great Britain squad for a training camp ahead of this year’s World Championship.

There is also a first call-up for former Steelers’ forward Kieran Brown as well as GB regular and Maltby’s own Liam Kirk.

Tomas Pitule gets stuck in against Cardiff. Picture: Hayley Roberts

