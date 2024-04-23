Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But the buzz surrounding the club continues - some of it good, some of it bad, and some of it downright ugly.

Fans are speculating that coach Aaron Fox has already re-signed some of the Grand Slam imports, or has received assurances from them.

Defencemen Kevin Tansey, Colton Saucerman and forward Mitchell Balmas seem to top the rumours and fans' wish-list for a return.

Owner Tony Smith has said that if the players want to stay in Sheffield, he'll back the coach in making their return a reality.

That's the GOOD news.

Now for the BAD.

Across the Irish Sea, it is clear that beaten Play Off finalist Belfast Giants' supporters are not in a good head space.

Adam Keefe - an unhappy Giant

One of them created an online petition as a protest against Play Off official Andy Dalton.

In one day 130 people added their backing to a post entitled: "Stop Andy Dalton from Officiating Belfast Giants Games Due to Bias."

The author wrote: "As a dedicated fan and supporter of the Belfast Giants, I've watched in frustration as we've lost points that we rightfully deserved. The joy and excitement of the game have been overshadowed by a sense of injustice. Our concern lies with one individual - Andy Dalton, whose officiating has consistently shown bias against our team.

"Belfast Giants are an integral part of our community in Belfast. We pride ourselves on fair play and sportsmanship, values that seem to be compromised when Mr. Dalton is involved in officiating our games."

Steelers fans back their team in their thousands

Steelers won the game 3-1 and Giants head coach Adam Keefe later queried the major penalty handed to his forward Greg Printz (for boarding Patrick Watling) in the first period.

Daniel Ciampini and Mikko Juusola scored key goals during the power play.

“In this type of game, a one-off Play-Off game, there’s not a single chance that’s a five-minute major. The guy who received the hit, he’s on that next powerplay” said Keefe.

The Giants' fan's petition drew scorn and ridicule from Sheffield fans.

Keefe - vocal from the bench

One wrote: "Boo hoo! The fact is, Belfast got away with plenty of underhand plays but couldn’t grind down a depleted Steelers bench."

Another tongue-in-cheek addition to the debate read: " So would they like to issue a list of referees names to the EIHL that they would find acceptable?"

As bad news goes, it's not that severe: Steelers and their army of followers can live with the digital protest, which will likely fizzle out to nothing.

The UGLY was represented in suggestions that Steelers' wives were abused in the stands at Nottingham Arena. That is totally unacceptable.

There were also obscene gestures spotted at the rink - something you don't expect to see in a family sport.

And one Sheffielder said "a very small contingent" of Steelers followers "got in the face" of a friend of hers, who is a Giants' fan.