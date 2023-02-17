Sheffield Steelers went from heroes to zeroes in Wednesday's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Fife Flyers.

The home team was riding high after stacking up a seemingly healthy 3-0 lead in the second leg.

Then they imploded as Fife hit back with three straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Kristo brought the house down with a goal with 18 seconds remaining of regulation time to force a drawn score on aggregate. But then the American forward was the first to miss one of five Steeler penalty shots leaving the Scots the chance to win the game with the final hammer blow from Mikael Johansson."It is obviously tough" the player said, rightly stating that Steelers had dominated most of the game before caving in. "We played well enough to win the game but you cannot take 10 minutes off, it is disappointing for everybody in the room right now" he said.

The Marcus Rashford style salute - sadly it didn't signal victory, picture by Dean Woolley

He said of his cliff-hanger goal with 18 seconds left: "It was nice to tie it up but you cannot go 0 for 5 in a shoot out, Greener (Sheffield goalie Matt Greenfield) makes four saves so we had to help him out there, he played a hell of a game."

Kristo insisted it was "unfortunate to have gone to a shootout in the first place I thought the game should have been over before then."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his third period goal Kristo celebrated by standing still and pointing his finger at his temple - a representation of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford's post-goal antics. Kristo said he'd watched Rashford do that after scoring against his favourite team Arsenal, and he "told the boys if I scored I'd do it." But that moment of joy was soon to be ruined by the penalty shot flop.

Now the team faces Fife again this weekend, home and away in the league. And Kristo said third period form had to be addressed."We have got to learn from this...it's happened too many times this year we have given up two goal leads in the third period."

But the "beauty of sport" meant he would hope to get rid of the knot in his stomach with revenge wins over Flyers.

Steelers' coach Aaron Fox said the team would have to put their "big boy's pants on" and get over the loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was pleased with the performance of debutant defenceman Calle Ackered, who had only had two skating sessions in two weeks. "I think he lacked a little skating conditioning but obviously you can see the substance he brings on the power play for sure...he will help us for sure."

The coach said Sebastien Piche and Mason Mitchell would be out "multiple weeks" - so it is possible their EIHL debut season could be over for one or both of them.