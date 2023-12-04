The stated aim for Sheffield Steelers throughout the close-season and the beginning of this year's EIHL tournament was to close the gap on treble-winning Belfast Giants.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunday's 4-0 shut out of the Irish on their home ice - which followed a 5-1 rout of the same team in South Yorkshire last month - more than implies that ambition is being realised.

Today Sheffield stand eight points clear of seventh-placed Giants, who have played two more league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More importantly, they are three points clear of Cardiff Devils at the top of the table, their best lead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Mikko Jussola celebrates in Belfast

Devils's shoot-out loss at bottom club Coventry Blaze put the icing on the weekend cake.

And that cake should be shared in equal portions by Matt Greenfield, Cole Shudra and Colton Saucerman.

Greenfield stopped 23 shots at the SSE Arena to add to his four other clean sheets in EIHL and pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shudra is showing the goal and assists form he exhibited at Leeds Knights in the NIHL.

Colton Saucerman goes for a high puck

The 25-year-old fourth-liner has notched three goals and three assists in his last four games. He is lighting it up.

Saucerman, Steelers' top defensive points-grabber, played a team-leading 28 minutes and two seconds in Northern Ireland.

The scale of the victory was made all the more headline-grabbing considering they had played in Dundee the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had certainly been no cobwebs in the first period, which Sheffield took 3-0, as they had on the previous evening in Scotland.

Oddly Belfast coach Adam Keefe thought his side were "good" in that opening session although he also admitted his faltering stars were "miles away from scoring a goal right now."

That mixed perspective mirrored his team's confusion on the ice as Mark Simpson, Shudra and Mikko Jussola all netted in a six-minute spell.

With 10 minutes left, Jussola added his second of the night to wrap up the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Finnish forward might have found it tough finding the net in the Liiga, but he's doing the business here, with five strikes in six games.

On Saturday night, Steelers could afford some Christmas generosity in the third period at Dundee Stars.

Having led 5-1 at the start of the final session, they conceded four times.

Thankfully, they'd built up a big enough lead in the earlier stages to claim a 6-4 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals came from Shudra (2) Patrick Watling, Brett Neumann, Saucerman, and Mitchell Balmas.