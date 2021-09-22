Tanner Eberle doesn't feel under pressure at Sheffield Steelers
There is only one downside to being at the top of your game - and that's the constant battle to remain at that highest of levels.
Take Tanner Eberle, at Sheffield Steelers, for instance.
The 27-year-old Canadian forward had the Elite League's top plus-minus statistics in the 2019-20 season, with plus 30.
In the following mini season, he scored more goals and more points than anybody in the tournament and was justifiably named the EIHL's Most Valuable Player.
So at the dawn of a new season, does Eberle feel the pressure of staying at the pinnacle?
"Not too much, I don't think" he replied.
"I think Foxy knows my game...I am not necessarily the guy who is going to be leading the team in points at the end of the season but I really try to work on my plus-minus; try to be out there for a lot of goals and try not to give anything up against.
"That is kind of my role and I need to stick with that. I think if I start trying too hard to score every game...that's just not my game.
"I am more the guy who gets in front (of the opposition net) and I'll get my chances by using my speed and just going to the net as much as I can.
"I don't feel much pressure at all, honestly. I am just going to keep playing the way I play and just know that Foxy can trust me in all situations."
The number 10 played in both Steelers' pre-season games, against Nottingham Panthers, last weekend and said that considering the squad had been together only a week and had sustained several injuries, progress had been made.
His general assessment of the team was: "I think we have got a good mixture of speed and skill.
"I don't think we will have any trouble scoring goals.
"I think it is going to be more defending as a team that is going to be an important part for us.
"If we defend well I think we will score enough goals to win a lot of games."
Eberle, who has iced 143 times for Steelers, highlighted the importance of players bearing down in their own defensive zone and then letting the offence kick in naturally, especially when they are trailing in games.
Imports Barry Brust and Kevin Schulze have finally arrived in Sheffield after a visa delay.