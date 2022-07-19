Tales from behind the scenes at Sheffield Steelers' including 'best looking guy in league'

That is the unexpected debate after Sheffield Steelers' assistant coach Carton Beston-Will commented on the subject.

In a jokey podcast broadcast by '2 Ales and Hockey Tales' Beston-Will remarked on Dowd's "fantastic" looks and on how the GB forward's hair is always perfectly groomed.

"He's a great guy, fantastic looking, best-looking guy in the league probably...his hair always perfectly done!"

While the winger might be a "model" professional in more ways than one, he has a nasty streak in him too.

"Have you seen him fight?" Beston-Will asks the podcast host, Brent Walton, a former Cardiff Devils' player.

"He fights like crazy...he is nails, an absolute nail gun.

"In three years coaching, I don't think he's lost a fight. He is the kind of guy who sees red."

Sheffiedl Steelers pin-up Robert Dowd

Beston-Will went on: "Dowdy gets this haze...you'll see the look in his eye, a switch goes and an extra gear, he doesn't lose a puck battle...if someone just looks at him funny he'll just drop 'em and beat the crap out of them."

The Sheffield boss also told a tale on Steeler Davey Phillips, who had intended to "moon" GB teammate Matt Myers as a prank - but ended up displaying his rear end to Myers' wife Nyree.

Carter also revealed how Sheffield team-mates loved to take the Mickey out of Marco Vallerand's all-black skate boots.

"He got chirped for that pretty aggressively by the boys. He loved the spotlight I actually think he wanted a target on his back...he thrived off it."

Robert Dowd and Marco Vallerand in his black boots

The 24-year-old, said he had been a 'rat' as a player in his junior career.

"I was fast and not a skill guy, just quick feet, penalty killer and net front Power Play guy because I could take abuse and throw my weight around a lot and do a lot of dirty plays and got a lot of penalty minutes!"

Another insight into a Steeler - the recently retired John Armstrong - comes from his new employers Innovative Solutions, who took him on as a Canadian sales rep.

They published "fun facts" about Armstrong on LinkedIn, including: "John as a weakness for one food in particular...donuts. Not a specific type, but ALL donuts."

Brendan Connolly's sausage dog, Chica

The ex-centreman is a skilled chef and his wife suggested opening a restaurant but: "He is sceptical that could be her way of ensuring he does all the cooking."

And finally a silly-season word on Brendan Connolly.

Steelers have just re-signed him for another year, but part of any deal involving 'Conns' means bringing the family dog...a 13-year-old miniature sausage dog called Chica.