Summer tournament ‘a fantastic day’ for women’s ice hockey in the UK.

Sheffield Shadows held their annual summer tournament on Saturday with over 150 players taking part across the junior and senior competitions.

Last weekend’s event was the third edition of the tournament and it was bigger than ever before after the addition of another junior team giving more young girls the chance to play.

On the tournament, senior player Hazel Taylor said: ""It was a fantastic day, with lots of competitive games. Everyone had a great time on and off the ice and it's always good to catch up with team mates and friends from other teams between games.”

“Really good to see so many junior and senior ladies enjoying our amazing sport as well a brand new team joining the tournament."

Senior tournament winners Kingston Diamonds

100 senior players competed across six teams from Blackburn Hawks WIHC, Kingston Diamonds Female Ice Hockey Club, Leeds Roses Ice Hockey Club, Sheffield Shadows, Solway Sharks Ladies Ice Hockey Team and Whitley Bay Beacons.

The senior tournament ended with a tight 1-0 final between victors Kingston Diamonds and Sheffield Shadows with both of their squads being formed of players from a range of their WNIHL teams.

On the senior tournament, player Hazel Wilson said: "As one of the senior players, I enjoyed the hockey, having time to catch up between games with friends from around the country, especially my Scottish friends.”

“There was lots of competitive hockey, ending with us meeting our league rivals in the final, unfortunately taking a 1-0 loss. Already looking forward to next year's tournament!"

Junior tournament victors

The junior tournament was also a major success with 65 players split between 4 teams in a first for the summer tournament.

In a tight day of competition, the u16s final was decided by an sudden death penalty shootout which was claimed by the green team.

On the junior tournament, Vicki Roberts parent of u16s player Phoebe said to the Sheffield Shadows: “thank you for a great tournament. My daughter’s first tournament and she had a great time. Thank you for all the effort in organising the day.”