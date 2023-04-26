He put himself in front of 1,827 shots for Steelers' last season.

Matt Greenfield in action against Dundee Pic Dean Woolley

Now Matt Greenfield has given Sheffield's upcoming title bid a significant shot in the arm, of his own.

The seven-shut-out custodian has signed a deal to stay at the EIHL club on a fresh single-year contract.

There were many fans who feared the 28-year-old from Florida, would cash in on his player-of-the-season performances for the Steelers with a move to a bigger league in Europe.

Matt Greenfield signs for second year. Pic Dean Woolley

But Greenfield quickly decided to stay on in England and finish the job...backstopping Sheffield to a title or two.

In his maiden season, the American had a League save ratio of 92.01 per cent, slightly behind Taran Kozun (Cardiff Devils) and Tyler Beskorowany (Belfast Giants) both of whom played less than half the number of games.

In fact, the EIHL Netminder Of The Year played in all but one of the 54 league games; he was rested for the dead-rubber match at Cardiff on April 2 when there was nothing to play for.

Overall, he appeared between the posts 67 times, which equates to an enormous 4,026 minutes.

Other clubs were interested in his services but Greenfield said: "After this incredible experience in Sheffield and how well I was treated by the club and the fans it wasn’t that tough of a decision to return.

"I spoke with Aaron (Fox coach)and the deal didn’t take too long to work out.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I first signed and arrived here but from moment one I have loved it and feel privileged to have had this opportunity and to play in a great building in front of our crazy fans.

"From ownership down, I have been treated well by everyone at the club and I have an excellent working relationship with the coaching staff.

“Whilst I’m already back home in Calgary, I’m focused on next season and I’m looking forward to returning to Sheffield in the late summer and working hard to bring success to the organisation”.

Fox said: "Greener coming back for another season is obviously a very important piece of the puzzle for us.

“He played at a very high level all year and the consistency he showed every night was unmatched.

"Matt is also a high-character individual and that’s very important to our dressing room as well.

"He competes hard at practice all week which sets the tone for the weekend.