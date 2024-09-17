Steelkings crowned back-to-back playoff champions
Last weekend, September 14 and 15, the Sheffield Steelkings Para Ice Hockey Club took part in the British Para Ice Hockey playoffs at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. The playoffs saw the four highest ranked teams in the country compete for the glory of being named playoff champions.
On Saturday, September 14, the semi-finals were held which saw the Steelkings compete against the Peterborough Phantoms. Despite tough opposition from the Phantoms, which included some of Team GB’s strongest players, the Steelkings emerged triumphant, beating the Phantoms 5-2 and booking their place in the final.
The following day, Sunday September 15, the Steelkings faced fierce rivals the Cardiff Huskies in the playoff final. The Huskies came into the game as the league champions, having finished top of the table at the end of the regular season. The Steelkings lost to the Huskies in both of their last two meetings, but this time they came away the victors, beating the Huskies 6-3.
This victory marks the Steelkings’ third playoff title, and the second year running where they have been crowned playoff champions.
The Steelkings will next be in action on Friday November 1 when they host their annual intra-club Halloween game at Ice Sheffield.
