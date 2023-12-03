Steelers throw the third but take home the points as Shudra stars in Dundee

Steelers held on to a win in an extraordinary game in Scotland despite their reputation as ‘third period champions’ getting a battering.

Cole Shudra puts Sheffield ahead. Picture: Derek Black

Sheffield had built a 4-0 and 5-1 lead in the game and seemed to be strolling to victory at Dundee Stars.

But the Scots twice clawed back to within two goals to set up a grandstand finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield, who lost the third period only once before in 16 games, conceded a 2-4 final session but skated off with the points nonetheless.

Colton Saucerman on the puck at Dundee. Picture: Derek Black

To a large degree, they can thank Cole Shudra for the eventual two-goal margin.

He netted their first and their last goals at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Shudra’s point production showed five points in three games and illustrates how important the fourth line is – with linemates Brandon Whistle and Mark Simpson also contributing on the board with an assist each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steelers had a 4-0 lead in their pocket for 40 minutes, Patrick Watling, Brett Neumann and Colton Saucerman adding to Shudra’s second-minute strike.

Then came the back-and-forth sequence of goals for Spencer Naas (Stars) Mitchell Balmas (Steelers) Tommy Parrottino (Stars) Ryan Valentini (Stars) before the final five minutes when Shudra and Brendan Harms traded goals.

Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox recogised the dramatic shift in momentum, admitted to some “self-inflicted mistakes” and described the third period as “not a great finish”.

His side had to be “better and smarter” he added.

Opposite number Marc LeFebvre said his side “did not quit” but hadn’t competed with Sheffield for 35 minutes or so.