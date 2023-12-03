Steelers throw the third but take home the points as Shudra stars in Dundee
Sheffield had built a 4-0 and 5-1 lead in the game and seemed to be strolling to victory at Dundee Stars.
But the Scots twice clawed back to within two goals to set up a grandstand finish.
Sheffield, who lost the third period only once before in 16 games, conceded a 2-4 final session but skated off with the points nonetheless.
To a large degree, they can thank Cole Shudra for the eventual two-goal margin.
He netted their first and their last goals at the Dundee Ice Arena.
Shudra’s point production showed five points in three games and illustrates how important the fourth line is – with linemates Brandon Whistle and Mark Simpson also contributing on the board with an assist each.
Steelers had a 4-0 lead in their pocket for 40 minutes, Patrick Watling, Brett Neumann and Colton Saucerman adding to Shudra’s second-minute strike.
Then came the back-and-forth sequence of goals for Spencer Naas (Stars) Mitchell Balmas (Steelers) Tommy Parrottino (Stars) Ryan Valentini (Stars) before the final five minutes when Shudra and Brendan Harms traded goals.
Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox recogised the dramatic shift in momentum, admitted to some “self-inflicted mistakes” and described the third period as “not a great finish”.
His side had to be “better and smarter” he added.
Opposite number Marc LeFebvre said his side “did not quit” but hadn’t competed with Sheffield for 35 minutes or so.
“They were all over us," he added. “We need better starts against a team like them.”