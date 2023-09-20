It is fair to say that hockey players as big as Mark Simpson typically skate slower than those around them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But at six feet five inches tall, the new Sheffield Steelers' forward is showing an impressive turn of speed.

When coach Aaron Fox signed him back in June, he commented: "He skates extremely well for his size which I think will cause real problems in this league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that seems like that is going to be an accurate assessment.

Mark Simpson playing against Cardiff Devils

The 28-year-old Canadian, who competed in his first season in European rinks last year, knows what he needs to do to succeed on the larger ice pads.

The former KalPa (Finland) and Asiago (Italy) forward put himself "through a lot of effort in the gym in the Summer time, working on skill training and lower body strength.

"I take a lot of pride in that because I know especially in Europe with the big ice it is important to be a good skater."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpson's stride, energy and reach have been a feature of the pre-season which saw his new Sheffield side win three out of four matches.

Mark Simpson

His combination with Scott Allen and Brett Neumann suggests good things to come in the EIHL campaign that starts on Saturday, against Coventry Blaze.

"It is an easy game with those guys on the ice," said Simpson.

"They bring a lot to the table in terms of their speed, their hockey sense and supporting each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the forecheck he was impressed by how his linemates supported each other.

Goals will come when they throw pucks on net, the former Stockton Heat player predicted.

Simpson isn't precious when it comes to which line his coach plays him.

"I am going to do whatever I can to help the team win" he pledged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If that is a fourth-line role I will put my head down...there is a lot of depth up front so you've got to bring it every night or guys are going to come and take your spot.

"Having that internal competition is great for our group and translates to good hockey on the ice" he said.

Simpson, a penalty-killing expert, said the EIHL standard compared more than favourably with the central European ICEHL, where he iced in 31 regular games and two play off matches.

He thinks the Sheffield team could compete with anyone in that division, especially with the depth at the coach's disposal.